Brad Fittler will ‘never say never’ to future NRL head coaching role

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has told Mark Levy while he’s happy in his current role, he won’t rule out a return to NRL coaching.

Listener Daniel suggested Freddy would make a great fit at the Wests Tigers, a club which Freddy agreed deserves greater attention.

“I just love doing the commentary with Channel Nine, and I also love doing the State of Origin, so I couldn’t find a better job.

“But I’m not sure what Channel Nine are doing at the moment … so never say never.

“That road down going down to Canberra is just getting full of houses, and we need a big rugby league team … sitting right at the base of that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s career musings