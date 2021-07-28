2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brad Fittler will ‘never say never’ to future NRL head coaching role

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERrugby league featuredWESTS TIGERS
Article image for Brad Fittler will ‘never say never’ to future NRL head coaching role

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has told Mark Levy while he’s happy in his current role, he won’t rule out a return to NRL coaching.

Listener Daniel suggested Freddy would make a great fit at the Wests Tigers, a club which Freddy agreed deserves greater attention.

“I just love doing the commentary with Channel Nine, and I also love doing the State of Origin, so I couldn’t find a better job.

“But I’m not sure what Channel Nine are doing at the moment … so never say never.

“That road down going down to Canberra is just getting full of houses, and we need a big rugby league team … sitting right at the base of that.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s career musings

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873