Brad Fittler says he’d do ‘whatever it takes to keep the game going’

Rugby league legend Brad Fittler says he’d do whatever it takes to keep the 2020 NRL season running, amid concerns of the coronavirus.

It comes as round two is set to go ahead with no crowds, a situation which could potentially occur for the entire season.

With uncertainty remaining over the future of the season due to the rising outbreak of the coronavirus, players are now set to go into lockdown, while all 16 teams could gather in one location to continue the season.

The New South Wales State of Origin coach told Wide World of Sports radio rugby league will survive.

“I look at the Kiwis and they’re in a really strange situation,” Fittler said.

“This is all a strange situation.

“When I played, footy was my love, I started playing when I was three-years-old and I’m still involved in the game now.

“So I’d would do whatever it takes to keep the game going.

“I don’t think if we don’t play the game will totally fall apart, I think there will be clubs that fall apart without a doubt.

“But the competition might look very different next year but there is no way in the world that rugby league is not going on I don’t think that for a second.”

Round two is set to get underway tomorrow with the Bulldogs hosting the Cowboys in front of an empty ANZ Stadium.

Paul Kane/Getty Images.