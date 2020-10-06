2GB
Brad Fittler reveals rationale for State of Origin squad snub

4 hours ago
Wide world of sports exclusive
BRAD FITTLERrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN

Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has given his rationale for the conspicuous missing persons left off the NSW State of Origin side.

Punters were surprised to learn on Sunday night that David Klemmer, Wade Graham and Mitchell Pearce had been omitted.

Freddy told Mark Levy it was a tough decision to leave Klemmer off the extended squad, particularly after his recent performance.

“It’s incredibly tough to pick these players, because Klem’s … been a big part of what we’ve been doing.

“At all times, we always make sure that we’re putting the jersey at heart.

“The thing we have on our side at the moment is time.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

Image: NRL.com

