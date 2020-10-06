Brad Fittler reveals rationale for State of Origin squad snub

Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has given his rationale for the conspicuous missing persons left off the NSW State of Origin side.

Punters were surprised to learn on Sunday night that David Klemmer, Wade Graham and Mitchell Pearce had been omitted.

Freddy told Mark Levy it was a tough decision to leave Klemmer off the extended squad, particularly after his recent performance.

“It’s incredibly tough to pick these players, because Klem’s … been a big part of what we’ve been doing.

“At all times, we always make sure that we’re putting the jersey at heart.

“The thing we have on our side at the moment is time.”

