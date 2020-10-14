Brad Fittler reveals James Tedesco on road to recovery for State of Origin

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has provided an update on the fitness of star player James Tedesco following a knee injury.

Tedesco was feared to be ruled out of Origin I after being injured on Friday night, but Freddy told Mark Levy his fate is not yet decided.

“He hurt his knee early in the game against the Raiders, he ended up playing the whole game.

“I spoke to him, he will spend a couple more days out of the bubble because he has a team around him – a physio … and also a masseuse, and some different people that he leans on to get himself in the best possible shape.

“Any way … we can get James Tedesco to the game we’ll be abiding by.”

Boyd Cordner is another Blues star whose State of Origin playing ability commentators have cast doubt on.

Mark defended the captain’s right to decide his own future based on the medical advice he receives.

Freddy agreed, pointing out Boyd’s leadership this season, and that the science on the long-term impact of concussions is not settled.

“Boyd Cordner has had a good year.

“Mate, I am entirely on his side and in his corner, and I can’t wait to get into camp with him.”

Image: NRL.com