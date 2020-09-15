Brad Fittler reveals his tip for the 2020 Premiership

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has revealed the club he’s tipping to win the 2020 Telstra Premiership.

Freddy gave Mark Levy his review of the top eight teams’ chances of securing the Provan-Summons Trophy.

Based on their round 18 performance, Freddy had a clear frontrunner.

Meanwhile, the Canberra Raiders have extended Josh Papalii’s contract for three more seasons.

Brad Fittler gave the “absolutely incredible” prop a ringing endorsement.

“He’s become the alpha of the competition, I feel.

“Josh Papalii is the man of the moment, and I think that’ll go on into the semi-finals.”

