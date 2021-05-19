2GB
Brad Fittler reflects on playing career, welcomes changes of the modern game

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERconcussionrugby league featured
Article image for Brad Fittler reflects on playing career, welcomes changes of the modern game

Magic Round’s highlighting of the NRL’s tough on high tackle policy has been welcomed as a sign of changing times.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Mark Levy he’s “not at all” worried State of Origin will lose any quality as a result of the crackdown.

“Actually, it’s going to be better – we’re going to have our best players on their feet for longer, simple as that.”

He counted himself lucky to be among the first generations to receive more safety education around head knocks, addressing the aggressive scrums of the 80s.

“There were eras before us where players weren’t taught like that, so they took some bad habits into their afterlife.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s reflection

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
