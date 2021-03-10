Brad Fittler questions how Melbourne Storm will fare without Smith

Cameron Smith has left big boots to fill at the Melbourne Storm, today officially announcing his retirement from rugby league.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Mark Levy Smith is indisputably the greatest player of all time, on the basis of his stats alone.

He has a “superpower” to “manipulate the speed and momentum of games”, Freddy said.

“That part of our game he’s the best at – at winning.”

Freddy warned the Storm may struggle this season to adjust to life without Smith’s leadership.

“There’s going to be a stage at a game, without a doubt, when Melbourne are under pressure.

“Who’s going to rise to the occasion?”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full