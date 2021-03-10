2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brad Fittler questions how Melbourne Storm will fare without Smith

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERCAMERON SMITHMELBOURNE STORMrugby league featured
Article image for Brad Fittler questions how Melbourne Storm will fare without Smith

Cameron Smith has left big boots to fill at the Melbourne Storm, today officially announcing his retirement from rugby league.

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler told Mark Levy Smith is indisputably the greatest player of all time, on the basis of his stats alone.

He has a “superpower” to “manipulate the speed and momentum of games”, Freddy said.

“That part of our game he’s the best at – at winning.”

Freddy warned the Storm may struggle this season to adjust to life without Smith’s leadership.

“There’s going to be a stage at a game, without a doubt, when Melbourne are under pressure.

“Who’s going to rise to the occasion?”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873