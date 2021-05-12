2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Brad Fittler proposes international shake-up..

Brad Fittler proposes international shake-up of NRL’s Magic Round

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERMagic RoundNew Zealandrugby league featured
Article image for Brad Fittler proposes international shake-up of NRL’s Magic Round

NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has come up with an interesting proposition to appease those frustrated by Queensland’s claim over the Magic Round.

In round 10 of the Telstra Premiership, all games will be played over one weekend at Suncorp Stadium.

However, Freddy suggested to Mark Levy next year’s Magic Round could be set across the Tasman instead, with our Kiwi neighbours to host the big weekend.

“Basically saying a ‘thank you’ for the sacrifices they’ve taken.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s proposal

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873