Brad Fittler harkens back to Roosters rejection in Sharks coaching assessment

4 hours ago
James Willis
BRAD FITTLERCRONULLA SHARKSJohn Morrisrugby league featured
NSW Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler is getting déjà vu from the Cronulla Sharks’ handling of their coaching changes.

While the Sharks have received criticism for dropping their bombshell early in a new season, Freddy argued “there’s never a nice time to do it”.

However, he told James Willis the decision did come as a shock given Cronulla’s position and John Morris’ performance.

“When I had the same situation at the Roosters, I didn’t have a contract the year after and we were going … downhill.

“They asked me if I wanted to step aside, and I said ‘Well, you know what? This is the time that we’re going to learn, when we’re going awful’.”

Click PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
