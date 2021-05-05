Brad Fittler factors in slate of injuries for State of Origin selections

Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has told Mark Levy a slate of recent injuries has “absolutely” affected the NSW State of Origin side.

Freddy lamented the loss of Brett Morris, who has suffered a potentially career-ending ACL rupture.

“If this is the last time we see him … we’ve seen possibly the best winger in our game.”

Cameron Murray, Zac Lomax and Luke Keary are all also under the cloud of injury, Freddy noted.

“We always say you write your teams in pencil, right up until the week of when you’re picking the team.

“It’s a game where you never know.”

