2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Brad Fittler factors in slate of injuries for State of Origin selections

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
BRAD FITTLERNSW Bluesrugby league featured
Article image for Brad Fittler factors in slate of injuries for State of Origin selections

Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has told Mark Levy a slate of recent injuries has “absolutely” affected the NSW State of Origin side.

Freddy lamented the loss of Brett Morris, who has suffered a potentially career-ending ACL rupture.

“If this is the last time we see him … we’ve seen possibly the best winger in our game.”

Cameron Murray, Zac Lomax and Luke Keary are all also under the cloud of injury, Freddy noted.

“We always say you write your teams in pencil, right up until the week of when you’re picking the team.

“It’s a game where you never know.”

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873