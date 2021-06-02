Brad Fittler ends ‘three months of pain’ as Blues camp comes together

A week out from Origin I, Blues coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler has joined Mark Levy live from the NSW camp as the players try on their jerseys.

Freddy told Mark he’s relieved to finally have the team together, in pen rather than in pencil.

“It’s like three months of pain – you watch them play, hoping they get through.”

Despite injury concerns, both James Tedesco and Josh Addo-Carr are looking good ahead of an intense day of training tomorrow despite injury concerns, Freddy said.

He also agreed Panthers men Jarome Luai and Brian To’o are “absolutely” as ‘infectious’ as commentators have suggested.

“They make everyone else stand up and pay attention.”

However, when asked where Jack Wighton had been placed, Freddy was coy in his response.

Press PLAY below to hear Freddy’s Origin I revelations