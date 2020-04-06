Boris Johnson in intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now been moved to an intensive care unit after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital late on Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement, Downing Street says his condition has worsened after he was taken for treatment for persistent symptoms.

Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab has been named to stand in and deputise for Mr Johnson where necessary.