BORDER ULTIMATUM | NSW Agriculture Minister calls on premiers and PM to resign

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall is calling on state premiers and the Prime Minister to resign if National Cabinet fails to move on borders.

National Cabinet will consider a mandatory code that would allow agriculture workers to move freely across state borders.

Mr Marshall told Ben Fordham it is crucial for supermarket food supply for the agriculture industry to continue working uninhibited.

He says premiers who fail to agree to the code should resign.

“They would have failed the fundamental test of leadership, Ben.”

But the Minister has stopped short of calling for the resignation of his own Premier, Gladys Berejiklian.

“I don’t want her to resign, I want all the other First Ministers who won’t step up to the mark.”

Image: Sydney Morning Herald/Dominic Lorrimer