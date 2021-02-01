Books with a difference give kindergarten newbies a kickstart

Parents are touting the benefits of technology in helping get young kids ready to start school.

Candice Warner, Ironwoman, Wide World of Sports co-host, and mother of three girls told Deborah Knight the ABC Reading Eggs app, recommended to her by a friend, has made a huge difference in her daughters’ pre-schooling education.

She said the “positive screen time” on the app has reduced the feeling of parental guilt.

“We started using it two years ago, when we spent three or four months in England while the Ashes were on, and it was the year before Ivy was going to be starting school.

“I thought ‘I want her to continue her school readiness, … what can I do?’ The last thing I wanted to do was take a heap of books.”

Image: Getty