Bondi’s blow up over blowers: Gardener fires up at ‘armchair whingers’

Some residents in Bondi are seeking a ban on neighbours using petrol-powered leaf blowers.

There’s concern about the noise of the more powerful blowers, upsetting residents who are stuck at home during the lockdown.

Professional gardener John Hayes told Ben Fordham the blowers are more effective than electric ones.

“People, particularly in Bondi, always looking to whinge about something.

“There’s plenty of armchair whingers!”

