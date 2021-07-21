2GB
Bondi’s blow up over blowers: Gardener fires up at ‘armchair whingers’

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
John Hayes
Article image for Bondi’s blow up over blowers: Gardener fires up at ‘armchair whingers’

Some residents in Bondi are seeking a ban on neighbours using petrol-powered leaf blowers.

There’s concern about the noise of the more powerful blowers, upsetting residents who are stuck at home during the lockdown.

Professional gardener John Hayes told Ben Fordham the blowers are more effective than electric ones.

“People, particularly in Bondi, always looking to whinge about something.

“There’s plenty of armchair whingers!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
LocalNews
