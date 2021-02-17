Bondi motorists warned of emergency wastewater works

Emergency works on Old South Head Road in Bondi are causing traffic delays between Curlewis and O’Brien Streets.

Sydney Water has been forced to close centre lanes (both north and southbound) to remove a blockage on the wastewater network.

Traffic control is on site to manage any potential traffic impact but drivers are urged to avoid the area while the issue is resolved.

Sydney Water Head of Customer Hub Darren Cash told Deborah Knight the blockage could be anything from tree roots to debris, or even non-biodegradable wet wipes.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: Google Maps