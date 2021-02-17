2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Bondi motorists warned of emergency..

Bondi motorists warned of emergency wastewater works

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
BondiSydney WaterTRAFFIC
Article image for Bondi motorists warned of emergency wastewater works

Emergency works on Old South Head Road in Bondi are causing traffic delays between Curlewis and O’Brien Streets.

Sydney Water has been forced to close centre lanes (both north and southbound) to remove a blockage on the wastewater network.

Traffic control is on site to manage any potential traffic impact but drivers are urged to avoid the area while the issue is resolved.

Sydney Water Head of Customer Hub Darren Cash told Deborah Knight the blockage could be anything from tree roots to debris, or even non-biodegradable wet wipes.

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

Image: Google Maps

Deborah Knight
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873