Bomb squad called in after military relic found in deceased estate

9 hours ago
An old military grenade has been found in an outdoor toilet at a deceased estate in Willoughby. 

A company contracted to clean out the home in Marlborough Road found the device.

The Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit was called as a precaution, but it was deemed safe.

Nine News reporter Tiffiny Genders was at the scene and told Ray Hadley either end of the street was blocked off for a short time.

It’s understood to have come from World War II.

“The bomb squad has come in, inspected it, and deemed it safe,” she said.

Two houses on either side were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

“Everything is back to normal here!”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

