Bodycams ‘a total no-brainer’ in bid to curb supermarket abuse

Woolworths have been commended for trialling body-worn cameras to protect employees from abusive customers.

Staff at the Berala, Kempsey and Rosehill stores have been equipped with cameras, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Jim Wilson described the technology as “a total no-brainer”, and called on other chains to follow suit.

“To the grubs who … think it’s their God-given right to abuse supermarket staff, think again, because the camera never lies.”

Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association NSW secretary Bernie Smith told Jim Wilson it’s a “sad … but necessary” measure.

85 per cent of SDA members reported being abused at work in the last year, a quarter of whom faced abuse every week he said.

“It ranges from abusive language to people having hot chickens … [and] cans of food thrown at them, physical assaults.

“It really is just the full gamut.”

Image: Getty