2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bob Katter slams Defence Department’s ‘incompetence’ over Chinese security threat

31 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Bob KatterChinaDepartment of DefenceGlobal Switchnational security
Article image for Bob Katter slams Defence Department’s ‘incompetence’ over Chinese security threat

There are fears Australia’s national secrets may end up in China’s hands following the extension of a data storage contract.

Chinese-owned Global Switch has been awarded a contract extension worth $53.5 million by the Australian Defence Department, to store confidential documents at a site in Ultimo until 2025.

Independent MP for Kennedy Bob Katter hit out at Defence for “completely ignoring” the Prime Minister’s directive to purge Global Switch from contracts back in 2016.

“[A] firewall is just a joke to the Chinese.

“The incompetence of some of the Army personnel during peacetime staggers me.”

Mr Katter will move a motion to terminate the deal, and all others involving foreign-owned external data storage, which he believes will gain broad support from the Opposition and crossbenchers.

“I don’t think that some of the backbenchers in the … Liberal Party are going to sit comfortably with this at all.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873