Bob Carr calls for Australia to block ‘intolerable’ extradition of Julian Assange

8 hours ago
Alan Jones
BOB CARRjulian assange

Former Foreign Minister Bob Carr has joined the fight to bring Julian Assange back to Australia, saying the government must step in.

The Wikileaks founder is behind bars in London, facing extradition to the United States on charges of espionage.

If convicted, Assange will spend the rest of his life in a maximum-security jail, facing a 175-year sentence.

Several government MPs, including George Christensen, have spoken out calling for Australia to help.

Mr Carr tells told Alan Jones the situation is “intolerable and creates a really shocking precedent”.

“There’s been no voice speaking up in this case and I think Marise Payne has got it within her capacity, within her sphere of influence with the Americans, to have them quietly drop this extradition.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: SMH/Andrew Meares

