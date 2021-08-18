Bluesfest director hopes government will ‘get around to’ supporting industry

The director of one of NSW’s biggest events has slammed absent government ministers after having to cancel the event for a third time.

Coronavirus forced the cancellation of Bluesfest in 2020 and its subsequent rescheduled dates in April and October of 2021.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble told Deborah Knight while organisers were afforded more foresight to cancel the October event, there has been little word of help from the state government.

“I would much rather today be thanking government for having put that fund into place, which is called the Major Events Fund, so that I know that I’m going to get paid some of my losses.

“But unfortunately that has not transpired. I hope they get around to it.”

Mr Noble has attempted to contact the government with regards to obtaining support.

“[I] can’t even get an answer on when they’re going to speak to me.

“I do put on one of NSW’s biggest events. At times like this, you’d think they’d make themselves available.”

Image: Getty