Blues star Boyd Cordner praises NRL for start date

It’s been confirmed, footy is back on in just over a month with the announcement the game would start on May 28.

The NRL have been given the green light to restart the competition by the government and teams are set to start back at training on May 4.

The structure of the season is yet to be formalised, but points from the first two rounds will stand.

Blues captain Boyd Cordner told Mark Levy he is looking forward to getting back on the field and praised the NRL for their optimism.

“You have to commend the NRL for going out on a limb really at the start of it all, when everyone thought they were crazy to get back and play on May 28.

“It looks really good. It’s outstanding news for the NRL fans, clubs and players.”

