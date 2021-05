There could be an upset in the NSW Blues camp over Brad Fittler’s pick for the no. six jersey.

Reports suggest Jack Wighton will be picked to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves for Origin I, rather than Panthers partner Jarome Luai.

Mark Levy argued it’s a “huge risk” to dump the club combination.

“I love Freddy, but that makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

Press PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full