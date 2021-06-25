Blues assistant coach ‘well prepared’ for ‘freakish’ Reece Walsh

The rugby league community is holding their breath for 18-year-old Reece Walsh’s State of Origin debut on Sunday.

NSW Blues assistant coach Danny Buderus described the Queensland Maroons youngster, who has played only seven games in the NRL, as a “freakish player”.

“Everybody who watches the game recently loves watching Reece,” he told Cameron Reddin.

“But there’s enough games and enough vision there to see some trends.”

However, he’ll be well met by the Panthers pack of Jarome Luai, Brian To’o and Nathan Cleary.

“We’ll be on guard and well prepared.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images