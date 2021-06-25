2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Blues assistant coach ‘well prepared’..

Blues assistant coach ‘well prepared’ for ‘freakish’ Reece Walsh

5 hours ago
Cameron Reddin
DANNY BUDERUSNSW BluesReece Walshrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Blues assistant coach ‘well prepared’ for ‘freakish’ Reece Walsh

The rugby league community is holding their breath for 18-year-old Reece Walsh’s State of Origin debut on Sunday.

NSW Blues assistant coach Danny Buderus described the Queensland Maroons youngster, who has played only seven games in the NRL, as a “freakish player”.

“Everybody who watches the game recently loves watching Reece,” he told Cameron Reddin.

“But there’s enough games and enough vision there to see some trends.”

However, he’ll be well met by the Panthers pack of Jarome Luai, Brian To’o and Nathan Cleary.

“We’ll be on guard and well prepared.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Cameron Reddin
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873