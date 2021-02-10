2GB
131 873

Blaze sparks dozens of Triple Zero calls and blankets Lakemba in smoke

1 hour ago
Building FireLakemba
A large fire has broken out at a residence in Sydney’s south-west, blanketing the surrounding area in thick black smoke.

More than 20 firefighters are battling the blaze on Quigg Street, Lakemba, which threatened a neighbouring property.

No-one is believed to be injured.

Fire and Rescue NSW say they have received dozens of calls in relation to the fire, and thanked the community for their response.

The smoke and a road closure on Quigg St is also impacting traffic.

 

Image: Nine News

