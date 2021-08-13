2GB
Blame for outbreak at special needs school laid squarely with federal government

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Blame for outbreak at special needs school laid squarely with federal government

18 people associated with Gladesville’s Giant Steps School for autistic children and young adults have tested positive to COVID-19.

Three staff members, seven students and eight family members are COVID-positive, forcing the school to be closed and deep cleaned.

Autism Awareness Australia CEO Nicole Rogerson told Deborah Knight the outbreak is devastating, but not surprising for the disability sector.

She laid blame for the incomplete vaccination of disabled people and workers, despite being included in Phase 1a, squarely at the feet of the federal government.

“For months now, we having been bashing our heads against the wall, trying to get the government to listen.

“The federal government has absolutely botched this vaccine rollout.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Deborah Knight
