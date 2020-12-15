Bitten by a redback, stung by a jellyfish? Here’s what you need to know

With Australians spending more time outdoors in the warmer months, it’s more important than ever to know what to do if you get bitten or stung.

Clinical toxinologist at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide Dr Julian White has given his advice for treating some of the more common bites and stings.

He told Joe Hildebrand redback spider bites have a “very small” chance of being fatal with only 13 deaths recorded before antivenom was invented, and none since.

“These days … we’re a little bit more relaxed about it; we say ‘Okay, do you have any significant symptoms?’

“If you don’t, just stay home.”

Snake and funnel-web spider bites and box jellyfish stings, meanwhile, are much higher risk and potentially deadly.

“That’s why first aid is so important.

“[But] how are you going to remember something that you hardly ever use? Get the Australian Bites and Stings app.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty