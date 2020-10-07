2GB
Bipartisan support seals the deal for immediate tax relief

48 seconds ago
Jim Wilson
Changes to the ATO’s pay as you go (PAYG) withholding schedules will be implemented sooner than expected, delivering tax relief for many Australians in a matter of weeks.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers told Jim Wilson Labor were eager to throw their support behind the stage two cuts.

“To take any doubt out of it, I actually wrote to the Tax Commissioner today, because all the Tax Commissioner needs is an assurance from both the big parties in the Parliament that they will pass these tax cuts, and he can start doing the work to implement them.

“Hopefully those tax cuts are in people’s pockets sooner rather than later.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

