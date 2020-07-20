Billy Slater welcomes a ‘fresh start’ for Paul Green and the Cowboys

The North Queensland Cowboys and head coach Paul Green have parted ways effective immediately.

Mr Green today decided to step down after being informed of the board’s plan to show him the door at the end of the season.

Assistant coach Josh Hannay will take over as interim coach until a permanent replacement is found.

NRL legend Billy Slater told Mark Levy he believes both parties will benefit from the decision.

“I think Paul Green probably needs a freshen up at a different club. We all know … he’s a Premiership-winning coach.

“The Cowboys need a bit of a fresh start [too].

“It’s a ballsy move they’ll both look back on, and think it was a good decision in the end.”

Billy reckons it won’t be long before offers start flowing for the “well-credentialed” coach.

“You’ve got the Warriors … looking for a new coach, and I’m sure they’ll be pretty excited about the news.”

Image: North Queensland Cowboys/Official website