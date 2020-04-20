Billy Slater unsurprised by NRL boss stepping down

The NRL and ARLC announced that Todd Greenberg will step down from his role as CEO effective immediately.

Rugby League legend Billy Slater told Mark Levy that given the financial state of the league it was inevitable that someone at the top would go.

“Given the amount of money that’s been poured into the game over the last four or five years, to be in the position we find ourselves in, if we don’t have football played for a few months we’re looking at bankruptcy. It’s incredible.

“I think he’s a great person so I hope he’s not lost to our game, but unfortunately the buck stops at the top.”

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary told Mark Levy he also wasn’t surprised by the move.

“I’m certainly not going to sit here and say anything bad about Todd, but on the other hand, I don’t think it’s a surprise.

“I think once the broadcasters got involved and the dealings in the past couple of weeks, some of the things that came out of that, it was probably untenable.”

