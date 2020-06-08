Billy Slater sticks by Dragons coach, calls on players to square up

The calls for St. George-Illawarra Dragons coach Paul McGregor to be sacked are growing as his team emerge with four losses from four games.

The Dragons have descended to the bottom of the ladder tonight, losing 22-2 to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

NRL great Billy Slater was hesitant to pin the blame squarely on McGregor’s shoulders.

“I think it’s a collective, I think they need to do this together.

“Changing the coach ain’t going to change the problem.”

He told Mark Levy the pressure of not scoring was likely getting to the Dragons players’ heads, causing them to make errors during the match.

“The only way out of these situations is to rebuild your foundation, and not worry about the points you’re not scoring.”

Image: St George-Illawarra Dragons/Official website