Billy Slater says ‘it’s all up to Latrell’ on how good he can be at fullback

Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater says it’s all up to Rabbitohs recruit Latrell Mitchell on just how great a fullback he can become.

Mitchell made the move in the off-season to Redfern after winning his second straight premiership with the Roosters in 2019.

The 22-year-old who previously spent time at the back early on in his Roosters career and hasn’t hidden his desire to pursue a positional switch from the centres.

Slater told Wide World of Sports radio Mitchell has all the attributes to be a successful fullback.

“We get a great opportunity to see what he can do at fullback this weekend (at the All-Star game),” Slater said.

“I think it’s all up to Latrell.

“If he’s willing to put in the work and have that work ethic to become a great fullback, he’s got all the talent in the world.

“We’ve seen what he can do in the centres, we’ve seen him play five-eighth.

“So he’s got the skills there, if he commits himself I can’t see why it can’t be a success.”

Mitchell has played 96 NRL games since debuting for the Roosters in 2016 and has also represented New South Wales and Australia.

Mark Evans/Getty Images.