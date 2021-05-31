Billy Slater admits Maroons up against ‘formidable’ Blues squad

The 2021 State of Origin sides have been named, with both the Blues and Maroons revealing their picks for their extended 19- and 20-man squads.

Queensland selector Billy Slater has given away no spoilers on who’ll be named in each position for the opener in Townsville.

Reed Mahoney “thoroughly deserves his position” on the team however, Billy told Mark Levy.

“Born at the same hospital I was actually, in Nambour – if he gets an opportunity to play in that number nine jersey he’s not going to let anyone down.”

As for the NSW Blues, Billy admitted Queensland are in for a real fight against “a formidable team”.

One of the men selected, Tom ‘Turbo’ Trbojevic told Mark it’s a “pretty special achievement” to be named again for the Blues.

He’ll be joined in the camp by six Penrith Panthers players – Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Liam Martin and Apisai Koroisau.

“Their winning culture’s infectious, and hopefully they can bring it into the State of Origin arena.”

Playing the opener in Queensland “does slightly” make it a bit tougher, but Trbojevic is committed to making it work.

Image: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images