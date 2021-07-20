Billionaires are flying to space, so when is it our turn?

The richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, has blasted 100km into space onboard Blue Origin rocket’s first human flight.

It comes after Sir Richard Branson flew to the lower edge of space and back for the first time.

More than 600 people have reserved tickets priced at $260,000 to $334,000 for the Virgin Galactic commercial space flights.

ANU Space Expert Brad Tucker told Ben Fordham demand is high.

“They will meet that demand first as they develop more craft and more options into space, allowing it to become cheaper, more ‘average person’ access.

“But I don’t think it’s as far off as people envision. I don’t think we’re thinking about something 20-30 years down the road – maybe something as late as the end of the decade.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency