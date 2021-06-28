2GB
‘Big worry’ over the effect of Delta variant on children

3 hours ago
Article image for ‘Big worry’ over the effect of Delta variant on children

There are fears COVID-19 is more transmissible among children after a number of Sydney schools were put on alert.

NSW Health is reexamining its health advice for schools, with concerns the Delta variant is easier to spread amongst children.

More than 1300 students and all staff at Rose Bay Secondary College are in isolation after a student tested positive.

Three of the 18 cases yesterday were students at other schools in Sydney’s east.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham it is a “big worry”.

“We felt schools were not at such a big risk with the original virus … but now, with Delta, this may be a different situation.

“The only piece of good news is the rates of hospitalisations in the UK, in children with covid, have not actually risen.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

