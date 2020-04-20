Big Guns see ‘a bigger picture’ in Malcolm Turnbull’s allegations

Big Guns Peta Credlin and Graham Richardson have revisited their recollections of the 2018 Liberal Party leadership spill.

The allegations contained in Malcolm Turnbull’s memoir ‘A Bigger Picture’, officially released today and earlier leaked online, have sparked debate among political insiders.

“I’ve always suspected Scott Morrison might’ve had a bit more influence in that first ballot than he’s ever claimed,” Graham Richardson told Ben Fordham.

“But so what? This is minor stuff.

“This is just a bitter man striking out at anything that’s in sight,” Mr Richardson opined.

“I just think it’s all self-serving,” Peta Credlin added.

“I think he was ill-suited to politics; I particularly think he was ill-suited to the Liberal Party.”

