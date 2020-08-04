Big boots to fill in the NZ Warriors following Blake Green exit

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the NZ Warriors, who have now lost one of their stars to a rival team.

Former Warrior Blake Green has officially signed with the Newcastle Knights for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“I can’t help but think you’ve shot yourself in the foot by letting an experienced halfback go,” Paul Gallen commented.

Second-rower Tohu Harris told Gal and Mark Levy the Warriors have no time to mope, and will instead need to focus on their teamwork to “fill the void”.

“He’s been a big part of the club for the last three years, his whole family have thrown themselves into the club.

“We’ve got a young player in Chanel Harris-Tavita who’s got so much energy, and is really keen to step up and try and fill the shoes of Blake.

“It’s going to be hard to do: he’s such a big voice for us.”

Image: NZ Warriors/Official website