Beyond ‘bad eggs’: Royal Commission’s recommendations to cost billions to implement

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Aged care royal commissionCOTAIan Yates
Article image for Beyond ‘bad eggs’: Royal Commission’s recommendations to cost billions to implement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has received the Aged Care Royal Commission’s final report, and will consider carefully the 148 recommendations contained within.

Councils on the Ageing CEO Ian Yates told Jim Wilson he was encouraged by the Prime Minister’s response, which included an immediate funding boost.

However, the interim spend of $452 million pales in comparison to the estimated 15 billion annual cost to implement the Royal Commission’s recommendations in full.

“This is not about fixing up a few bad eggs, or trimming the policy settings … this is about having a needs-based aged care system.

“While we have some world-class providers at the top end … we probably [have] about a third, and some estimates are as high as 40 per cent, of our industry ought to be gone.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
