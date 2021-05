Australian TV legend Bert Newton has had one of his legs amputated.

The 82-year-old was warned he’d only have a couple of months to live if his leg wasn’t removed.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ben Fordham Mr Newton had his leg amputated just below the knee on Saturday.

“They were very adamant the story not be presented as a sad story.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty/Chris Hyde