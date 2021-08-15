2GB
Ben Fordham slams WHO following revelations of ‘cosy’ relationship with China

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Ben Fordham slams WHO following revelations of ‘cosy’ relationship with China

Ben Fordham has slammed the WHO’s Director-General over his relationship with China.

London’s Sunday Times has reported of a ‘cosy’ relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros.

It is alleged China bribed smaller countries who have voting rights on the WHO after the SARS outbreak.

China’s backed Dr Tedros in a leadership election in 2017.

“The relationship between the two isn’t just cosy. It’s corrupt,” Ben Fordham said.

“Fast forward a few years and coronavirus starts popping up in Wuhan,” Ben Fordham said.

“Dr Tedros was in no rush to step in, ask tough questions and take control.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Getty

HealthNewsWorld
