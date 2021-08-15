Ben Fordham slams WHO following revelations of ‘cosy’ relationship with China

Ben Fordham has slammed the WHO’s Director-General over his relationship with China.

London’s Sunday Times has reported of a ‘cosy’ relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros.

It is alleged China bribed smaller countries who have voting rights on the WHO after the SARS outbreak.

China’s backed Dr Tedros in a leadership election in 2017.

“The relationship between the two isn’t just cosy. It’s corrupt,” Ben Fordham said.

“Fast forward a few years and coronavirus starts popping up in Wuhan,” Ben Fordham said.

“Dr Tedros was in no rush to step in, ask tough questions and take control.”

