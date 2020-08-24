Ben Fordham’s tip on the future of Deputy PM amid reports of leadership strike

Ben Fordham is giving his tip for the future of the embattled Deputy Prime Minister amid reports he’s facing another challenge to his leadership.

According to The Australian senior Nationals MPs and party figures are expected to run a leadership strike before Christmas, describing Michael McCormack as a “liability”.

This is not the first time Mr McCormack’s leadership has been threatened, with Barnaby Joyce attempted a leadership spill early in the year.

“They have come after Michael McCormack many times but they never seem to get him!” Ben Fordham said.

“I’ve been critical of his style before, I do think he’s a bit soft… but I also think people want politicians to focus on their jobs at the moment, more than ever before.

“My tip, and I know it’s a long way off, but my feeling is that Michael McCormack will lead the National Party to the next federal election.”

