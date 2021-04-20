2GB
Ben Fordham’s special interview with WWII veteran ahead of ANZAC Day

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Guy GriffithsVeterans
Article image for Ben Fordham’s special interview with WWII veteran ahead of ANZAC Day

Ben Fordham has spoken with an incredible WWII veteran ahead of ANZAC Day.

Retired Rear Admiral Guy Griffiths fought in WWII and is the last survivor in Australia of HMS Repulse which was sunk off Malaya in 1941.

He retired from the Navy in 1980 after 43 years of service.

The 98-year-old told Ben Fordham friendships he made during his service are what stayed with him.

“War does very little for anybody.

“Looking back for me, one of the things that is dominant in my thoughts is the wonderful people I served with at sea.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
