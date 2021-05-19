2GB
Ben Fordham’s solution to Australia’s slow COVID vaccine take-up

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19
Ben Fordham is suggesting the state government introduces incentives to help improve take-up of the COVID vaccines.

A recent survey found about 30 per cent of people were unlikely to get a vaccine while more than 1.5 million vaccines are sitting unused in clinics across the country.

Ben says the government should follow in the footsteps of the US where incentives such as free beers and a lotto for vaccinated people are offered.

“We need to dangle the carrot!

“Free footy tickets, extra Dine and Discover vouchers, a lottery – whatever!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s suggestions

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
