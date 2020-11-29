Ben Fordham’s promise for the Breakfast show
Ben Fordham has made a commitment going forward on the Breakfast show.
Gotcha 4 Life Founder Gus Worland is helping people in the regions make a commitment to their mental fitness, to help normalise the notion.
“If you talk about mental health it takes you straight to the bottom of the barrel.”
Ben Fordham made Gus a promise.
“From now on, on this program, we talk about mental fitness, we no longer talk about mental health.
“I want to encourage everyone everywhere, to adopt Gus Worland’s model and idea: mental fitness.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview