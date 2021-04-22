Ben Fordham’s incredible interview with 105-year-old ‘living legend’

Ben Fordham has aired a very special interview with WWII veteran Bert Collins.

The 105-year-old is one of the world’s oldest survivors of melanoma, beating the disease at 101 years of age.

“I’m so grateful to be alive.

“I will fight back, I know I’m restricted here but I’m not going to give in.”

He now walks his verandah to raise money for the Melanoma Institute of Australia.

He shared with Ben the beautiful story of how he met his second wife.

