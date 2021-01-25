2GB
Ben Fordham’s idea to overhaul Australia Day awards

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian of the year
Ben Fordham has suggested the way the Australian of the Year is chosen should change.

Currently, the community can nominate an Australian for the award but the final decision is made by an expert panel.

But Ben says the public should have the final say and vote for the recipient.

“Now be honest, do you have any idea who sits on the National Australia Day Council? Most of them are ex-bureaucrats or business leaders.

“No disrespect, but the award has become too political.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
