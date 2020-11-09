Ben Fordham’s heart-warming tribute to his father John
Ben Fordham has paid tribute to his father John ‘Jack’ Fordham, who passed away 12 months ago today.
The iconic media man and celebrity agent passed away after a battle with throat cancer.
In a heart-warming tribute this morning, Ben said he would be celebrating his father’s life today.
“I know a lot of people out there who have been through these things before, when these dates come up, it can be difficult.
“For some reason, I feel a lot stronger having gone through the process.
“I’m not sure I could have done this job … if it wasn’t for the events of a year ago.
“I kind of felt like I took on some of dad’s spirit, some of his courage, certainly some of his confidence, when he left us a year ago today.”
