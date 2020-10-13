Ben Fordham’s business roundtable on NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

Business leaders and entrepreneurs have thrown their support behind NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ben Fordham posed the question on this morning’s show, if the Premier was the chief executive of a privately run company would she resign over the ICAC revelations?

He asked three prominent business leaders for their views.

Entrepreneur Dick Smith said it was a difficult enough task to find a good leader.

“If every time I made a mistake in business I had to resign I never would have got anywhere.”

CEO of Small Business Women Australia, Amanda Rose, said mistakes in her personal life shouldn’t impact her business capability.

“She’s steadfast, she’s honest, and the attacks she is getting online is atrocious.”

Former President of the Business Council of Australia, Tony Shepherd, said if she were CEO of a company, the board would support her.

