Ben Fordham questions Grace Tame’s ‘bizarre’ pile on against PM

Sexual assault survivor Grace Tame has criticised the Prime Minister for a comment he made to her after her Australia Day speech.

The 2021 Australian of the Year says Scott Morrison leant over to her after her address and said, “gee, I bet it felt good to get that out”.

Ben Fordham says the comment has been misinterpreted in a “bizarre” way.

“It seems to me that Grace Tame has just joined the pile on against Scott Morrison.

“The Prime Minister just can’t win.”

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy/Rohan Thomson