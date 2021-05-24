2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • Ben Fordham questions Grace Tame’..

Ben Fordham questions Grace Tame’s ‘bizarre’ pile on against PM

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Grace TameScott Morrison
Article image for Ben Fordham questions Grace Tame’s ‘bizarre’ pile on against PM

Sexual assault survivor Grace Tame has criticised the Prime Minister for a comment he made to her after her Australia Day speech.

The 2021 Australian of the Year says Scott Morrison leant over to her after her address and said, “gee, I bet it felt good to get that out”.

Ben Fordham says the comment has been misinterpreted in a “bizarre” way.

“It seems to me that Grace Tame has just joined the pile on against Scott Morrison.

“The Prime Minister just can’t win.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy/Rohan Thomson 

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
