2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ben Fordham slams ‘disgraceful decision’..

Ben Fordham slams ‘disgraceful decision’ to restrict Dr Charlie Teo

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Charlie TeoNSW Medical Council
Article image for Ben Fordham slams ‘disgraceful decision’ to restrict Dr Charlie Teo

Ben Fordham has slammed a decision to prevent neurosurgeon Charlie Teo from performing certain operations until he obtains written approval from a fellow neurosurgeon.

“This should make your blood boil,” Ben said.

“I think this is one of the most disgraceful decisions we’ve seen in a long, long time.

“I know people who are alive now who would not be here if it wasn’t for Dr Charlie Teo.”

The NSW Medical Council has also ordered Mr Teo to provide proof that he’s explained the financial costs and risks to patients before operating.

Ben Fordham has helped raise money for the Charlie Teo Foundation.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Getty/Don Arnold

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873