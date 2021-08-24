Ben Fordham slams ‘disgraceful decision’ to restrict Dr Charlie Teo

Ben Fordham has slammed a decision to prevent neurosurgeon Charlie Teo from performing certain operations until he obtains written approval from a fellow neurosurgeon.

“This should make your blood boil,” Ben said.

“I think this is one of the most disgraceful decisions we’ve seen in a long, long time.

“I know people who are alive now who would not be here if it wasn’t for Dr Charlie Teo.”

The NSW Medical Council has also ordered Mr Teo to provide proof that he’s explained the financial costs and risks to patients before operating.

Ben Fordham has helped raise money for the Charlie Teo Foundation.

